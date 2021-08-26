Behind Enemy Lines: Norwich City

Manchester City welcome newly promoted Norwich City to the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side endured the worst possible start to their title defence with a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Son Heung-min’s curled effort settling a tense affair. The match was, of course, dominated by speculation around Harry Kane’s potential move but with Daniel Levy refusing to budge on his valuation of the striker, Gabriel Jesus remains the only outright forward in Guardiola’s squad. Norwich found little joy on their return to the top flight, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool,...
