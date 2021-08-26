Behind Enemy Lines: Norwich City

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to grab his first goal of the season as Manchester City hammered Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The 30-year-old came on in the 75th minute replacing Jack Grealish and it took him 10 minutes to find the back of the net for the team’s fifth goal after they had scored four through an own goal in the seventh minute, Grealish in the 22nd minute, Aymeric Laporte in the 64th minute, and Raheem Sterling in the 71st minute.