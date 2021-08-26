Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Behind Enemy Lines: Norwich City

By Jack A Lee
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canaries have played 2, conceded 8 and failed to score at all so far. That seems like a pretty open and shut case, but they did open up against Liverpool and Manchester City. They did pick up a win midweek in the Carabao Cup, a spectacular 6-0 one at...

fosseposse.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Jamie Vardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Liverpool#Manchester City#Llw League#Championship#Finnish#Norwich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

WATCH: Reece James red card, Anthony Taylor clownshow at Anfield

For those who wonder whether Anthony Taylor has it in himself to stop becoming the beacon of attention in every Chelsea match he referees, today’s match against Liverpool shows that he will not leave the stage no matter what. In a defensive scramble in Chelsea’s penalty box Reece James manages a goal-line clearance with his thigh. However Liverpool and the referee saw the defender’s attempt and reaction as a handball to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity, the latter convinced of it after a one-second VAR check.
Premier LeagueBBC

Man City v Norwich: Who makes your City team?

Manchester City welcome Norwich in the second round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday, but who will make it into Pep Guardiola's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to...
MLBchatsports.com

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking tough divisions and MVP candidates with Bluebird Banter

The Detroit Tigers will head north to Canada for the first time since 2019, and will play on the Jays home turf this weekend. While every team was impacted by COVID restrictions and the shortened season, things were uniquely difficult for the Blue Jays, as they were unable to play in their home country for the full 2020 season and half of the 2021 season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool: Match Review

Amid much debate around Liverpool's summer transfer activity, or lack of, Jurgen Klopp was tasked with picking a side to kick off the season with at Carrow Road, and it's safe to say that the Liverpool Manager was not short of options. The convincing 3-0 result suggested that it was...
Premier LeagueBBC

Man City 5-0 Norwich: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Gabriel Jesus after the Brazil forward set up three of the five goals against Norwich. Guardiola said: “If one person deserves respect and prizes and everything, it is him, because he never complains. "It is one of the reasons why when you...
Premier LeagueBBC

Man City v Norwich: Last time out

Manchester City host Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. In July 2020, Pep Guardiola's side beat already-relegated Norwich 5-0 in what was the final game of the season at Etihad Stadium. City took control through...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mahrez on target as Manchester City hit five past Norwich City

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to grab his first goal of the season as Manchester City hammered Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The 30-year-old came on in the 75th minute replacing Jack Grealish and it took him 10 minutes to find the back of the net for the team’s fifth goal after they had scored four through an own goal in the seventh minute, Grealish in the 22nd minute, Aymeric Laporte in the 64th minute, and Raheem Sterling in the 71st minute.
SoccerGadsden Times

Norwich City at Manchester City odds, picks and prediction

In the second week of English Premier League action, Norwich City (0 wins, 1 loss, 0 draws) travels to take on Manchester City (0-1-0) Saturday. The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Below, we preview the Norwich City vs. Manchester City odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Man City vs Norwich confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City welcome newly promoted Norwich City to the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side endured the worst possible start to their title defence with a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Son Heung-min’s curled effort settling a tense affair. The match was, of course, dominated by speculation around Harry Kane’s potential move but with Daniel Levy refusing to budge on his valuation of the striker, Gabriel Jesus remains the only outright forward in Guardiola’s squad. Norwich found little joy on their return to the top flight, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool,...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City

Manchester City 5, Tim Krul OG 7’, Jack Grealish 22’, Aymeric Laporte 64’, Raheem Sterling 71’, Riyad Mahrez 84’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have bounced back in a great win that saw many players perform really well vs a game Norwich side. A great performance as City...
Premier Leaguetucsonpost.com

Norwich City sign Brandon Williams

London [UK], August 23 (ANI): Norwich City on Monday confirmed that it has completed the signing of Manchester United defender Brandon Williams. Williams, aged 20, joins the Canaries on a season-long loan deal and will wear the number 21 shirt. An England Under-21 international, Williams has spent his entire youth...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Jack Grealish on the scoresheet as Manchester City thrash Norwich

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City as they got their season up and running with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwich at the Etihad Stadium. The champions lost the Community Shield against Leicester and their Premier League opener at Tottenham without scoring, but they put the Canaries to the sword in the Manchester rain.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Carabao Cup: Norwich City 6-0 Bournemouth

Premier League Norwich City thrashed Championship side Bournemouth to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup. Goals from debutant Christos Tzolis, Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp put the Canaries 3-0 ahead before half-time. Josh Sargent added a fourth on his full debut before Tzolis doubled his personal tally. US...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Pre-match Analysis: Norwich City vs Leicester City

Heading into this fixture, both sides will be looking to bounce back from disappointing defeats. Norwich City suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League holders Manchester City; in a game that marked Jack Grealish’s first goal as a Citizen. Simultaneously, Brendan Rodger’s Foxes faced a 4-1 defeat on the road to West Ham United, in a game where Ayoze Perez saw red after a late tackle on the first goalscorer of the game in Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy