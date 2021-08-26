Cancel
Former Raiders second-round pick Stefen Wisniewski retires from NFL

By Levi Damien
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Stefen Wisniewski called it a career. The ten-year NFL veteran took to Twitter to make the announcement, adding that he will move on to become a pastor. Wisniewski is the nephew of All-Pro former NFL guard Steve Wisniewski, who spent his entire 13-year career with the Raiders. When Stefen came available in the draft, the Raiders made him their selection at 48 overall in the 2011 draft.

