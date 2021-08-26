Cancel
Lake County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Escambia County, FLweather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 17:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 526 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aguila.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 17:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 526 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aguila.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 03:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Bullhead City and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
San Luis Obispo County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 05:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 107 degrees over warmest areas. * WHERE...Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 05:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 108 and warm overnight temperatures in the 70s in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 03:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Bullhead City and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 03:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Bullhead City and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 02:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 04:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 222 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Estrella Sailport and Mobile.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 216 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brenda, or 33 miles southeast of Parker, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quartzsite and Brenda. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 18 and 41. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 44. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 05:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 108 and warm overnight temperatures in the 70s in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Cumberland County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Western Louisa A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL LOUISA NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...NORTHWESTERN GOOCHLAND AND FLUVANNA COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Monticello to 8 miles north of Centenary to near Schuyler. Movement was east to southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Lake Monticello around 510 PM EDT. Troy around 520 PM EDT. Palmyra around 525 PM EDT. Fork Union, Ferncliff and Kents Store around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Shores, Central Plains, Bremo Bluff, Cohasset, Tabscott, Hardware, Wilmington, Pemberton, Cunningham and Dixie. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Macon County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Macon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LEE AND NORTHEASTERN MACON COUNTIES At 352 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Tuskegee National Forest, or near Tuskegee, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Auburn, Notasulga, Tuskegee National Forest, Auburn University, Loachapoka, Chewacla State Park and I 85 Rest Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Mclean County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MCLEAN COUNTY At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Garrison, Fort Stevenson State Park and Emmet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Jackson County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Laurel, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Laurel; Owsley The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Laurel County in south central Kentucky Clay County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Jackson County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manchester, Bernice, Fall Rock, Mill Pond, Treadway, Laurel Creek, Littleton, Tanksley, Sidell, Burning Springs, Horse Creek Junction, Sacker Gap, Wild Cat, Sibert, Herron, Hima, Chestnutburg, Ammie, Hensley and Urban. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Diego THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Saint Louis County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Saint Charles County in east central Missouri Central Saint Louis County in east central Missouri * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include St. Louis, St. Charles, St. Peters, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wildwood, University City, Ballwin, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Ferguson, Manchester, Creve Coeur, Overland, Clayton, Jennings, St. Ann, Bridgeton and Bellefontaine Neighbors. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Mclean County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MCLEAN COUNTY At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Garrison, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Garrison, Fort Stevenson State Park and Emmet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Luis Obispo County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 107 degrees over warmest areas. * WHERE...Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 216 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brenda, or 33 miles southeast of Parker, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quartzsite and Brenda. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 18 and 41. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 44. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

