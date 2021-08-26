Drury University's COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Is 68 Percent As Classes Get Underway

Approximately 68 percent of Drury University students, staff and faculty have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Drury began the 2021-22 academic year Tuesday. According to Drury, vaccination is not required for attendance nor employment, but students and employees are asked to self-report their status if they’re vaccinated. Those who have received the vaccine are eligible for an incentive program and won’t have to undergo randomized asymptomatic testing.