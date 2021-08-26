Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drury, MO

Drury University's COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Is 68 Percent As Classes Get Underway

ksmu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 68 percent of Drury University students, staff and faculty have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Drury began the 2021-22 academic year Tuesday. According to Drury, vaccination is not required for attendance nor employment, but students and employees are asked to self-report their status if they’re vaccinated. Those who have received the vaccine are eligible for an incentive program and won’t have to undergo randomized asymptomatic testing.

www.ksmu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Education
City
Drury, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Drury University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy