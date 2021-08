FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It’s hard to believe, but September is right around the corner. It feels like the season just started and now we’re entering the home stretch. But it doesn’t matter how late in the season we are, improvements can always be made. If your team(s) are still in contention for H2H playoffs or a money spot in roto, let’s finish the season strong and continue to work the fantasy baseball waiver wire to improve our teams wherever we can. And this week, there are plenty of options to choose from that can help you in a variety of ways.