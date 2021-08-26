Cancel
Military

At least 12 Marines killed in Afghanistan explosions

By The Associated Press
MyStateline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. general overseeing the evacuation from Afghanistan says the United States will “go after” the perpetrators of the Kabul airport attacks if they can be found. Gen. Frank McKenzie said the attacks on Thursday were believed to have been carried out by fighters associated with the Islamic...

