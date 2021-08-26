Erin Andrews undergoing 7th round of IVF in 8 years

Was Kim Kardashian blindsided by Kanye West with Marilyn Manson, DaBaby cameos at 'Donda' event?. Kanye West's third "Donda" listening party/livestream event on Aug. 26 left fans and haters alike with plenty to talk about, from the reenactment of the rapper and Kim Kardashian West's wedding — which included a cameo from Kim, clad in a Balenciaga haute couture gown — to the moment where he appeared to set himself on fire to the fact that once again, fans left the livestream event without an actual album. Kanye, meanwhile, left the autobiographical performance, held at Soldier Field in Kanye's hometown of Chicago, facing a whole lot of criticism. That's largely thanks to his inclusion of Marilyn Manson — who's been accused by 15 women of sexual assault and is facing sexual abuse lawsuits from four women — and rapper DaBaby — whose recent homophobic rant onstage at a festival got him nixed from multiple tour dates. (DaBaby has apologized for his words and Marilyn has denied the allegations against him. Both are said to be featured on the new album.) As for Kim, multiple sources tell People she was unaware the controversial celebs would be involved when she agreed to appear in the wedding bit. "She was only aware of what Kanye had asked her to do, and she was willing to help him," one source said. Another told the outlet Kim "said yes" to Kanye "without hesitation," adding that "she didn't know that Marilyn Manson would be there too" and would "never [have] participated if she had known he would be involved." If she was angry at Kanye, though, she didn't show it at the end of the event — she and her ex were spotted walking out, hand-in-hand, according to Page Six.