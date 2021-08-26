Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Erin Andrews undergoing 7th round of IVF in 8 years

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Andrews is trying to take a shot at motherhood… again. The former "Dancing With The Stars" host revealed she's going through with her seventh round of in vitro fertilization treatments in hopes of starting a family with her husband of four years, Jarret Stoll. "For those familiar, you know...

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
June Shannon
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Daisy Lowe
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Snooki
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Alana Thompson
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Erin Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Ivf#Instagram#Jersey Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Beauty & Fashionwonderwall.com

Man who pulled Jason Aldean off stage during mass shooting has died

Jason Aldean is mourning more than just the loss of a dear friend, he's also mourning the loss of the man who may have saved his life. On Aug. 25 the country singer publicly paid tribute to his longtime security guard Ryan Fleming — Ryan was the person who pulled Jason off the stage when a gunman opened fire during a Las Vegas concert in 2017.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Man who saved Jason Aldean's life passes away, more news ICYMI

A man who may have saved Jason Aldean's life has passed away. On Aug. 25, the country singer paid tribute to his longtime security guard Ryan Fleming, the man who pulled Jason off stage in 2017 when a gunman opened fire during a Las Vegas concert. In an Instagram post, Jason spoke of his long friendship with Ryan, which started in Georgia two decades ago. "When it came time for me to hire a security guy that I knew would always look out for me and my family, There was no question for me that person was Rhino," Jason wrote on Instagram. "He came out and traveled the world with us and for years if u saw me, Rhino wasn't too far away. He was the person who pulled me offstage during the Route 91 shooting and put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew. He was a good man and an even better friend." Jason was a handful of songs into his set during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 20217, when a man began firing into the crowd of 20,000. Still the biggest mass shooting in United States history, 58 people lost their lives that day and over 800 more were injured.
Women's Healthtalesbuzz.com

Erin Andrews Opens Up About Going Through Her SEVENTH Round Of IVF Treatments

Erin Andrews got candid about her fertility journey, revealing that she is undergoing her seventh round of in-vitro fertilization treatments. In a powerful essay shared on Bulletin Wednesday, the sportscaster opened up about her experience with IVF, noting that many can relate to the “time-consuming and emotionally draining process” that is “not talked about” enough. She wrote:
Relationshipswonderwall.com

Duane Chapman's daughter says BLM support cost her wedding invite

The feud between Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and two of his daughters is growing, and there's an alleged text message to prove it. On Aug. 23, Bonnie Chapman and her stepsister Cecily Chapman revealed they were not invited to their father's upcoming wedding to Francie Frane. Cecily theorized that it was because she and her sister remind Duane too much of their mother, Beth Chapman, who passed in 2019 following a battle with throat cancer.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian didn't know Marilyn Manson would be in Kanye's 'Donda' event, more news

Was Kim Kardashian blindsided by Kanye West with Marilyn Manson, DaBaby cameos at 'Donda' event?. Kanye West's third "Donda" listening party/livestream event on Aug. 26 left fans and haters alike with plenty to talk about, from the reenactment of the rapper and Kim Kardashian West's wedding — which included a cameo from Kim, clad in a Balenciaga haute couture gown — to the moment where he appeared to set himself on fire to the fact that once again, fans left the livestream event without an actual album. Kanye, meanwhile, left the autobiographical performance, held at Soldier Field in Kanye's hometown of Chicago, facing a whole lot of criticism. That's largely thanks to his inclusion of Marilyn Manson — who's been accused by 15 women of sexual assault and is facing sexual abuse lawsuits from four women — and rapper DaBaby — whose recent homophobic rant onstage at a festival got him nixed from multiple tour dates. (DaBaby has apologized for his words and Marilyn has denied the allegations against him. Both are said to be featured on the new album.) As for Kim, multiple sources tell People she was unaware the controversial celebs would be involved when she agreed to appear in the wedding bit. "She was only aware of what Kanye had asked her to do, and she was willing to help him," one source said. Another told the outlet Kim "said yes" to Kanye "without hesitation," adding that "she didn't know that Marilyn Manson would be there too" and would "never [have] participated if she had known he would be involved." If she was angry at Kanye, though, she didn't show it at the end of the event — she and her ex were spotted walking out, hand-in-hand, according to Page Six.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Kim Kardashian Complained About Lamar Odom's Bad Breath

While Kim Kardashian has certainly stirred a lot of controversy in the past, she's usually not the kind of person who will say something controversial. In fact, the reality star is quite careful with her words. But when it comes to her family, Kim has made it pretty clear that when you're in, she'll defend you with all she's got — but when you're out, all bets are off the table.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Tristan Thompson Dating Iggy Azalea As Rebound For Khloe Kardashian? Rapper Clarifies ONE Major Thing

Is Tristan Thompson dating Iggy Azalea after losing his shot to get back with Khloe Kardashian? That's what a YouTuber claims, but the rapper isn't having any of it. According to Just Jared, a YouTube channel called UNWINEWITHTASHAK blurted out rumors in a video alleging the two dating, causing the internet to speculate and question whether there's the truth behind the issue.
Celebritiesfloor8.com

Khloe Kardashian shows love to Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila while posing with cutie True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is one Kardashian-Jenner member who always goes above and beyond when it comes to showing support for her siblings' many and different business ventures. And on Wednesday, the gorgeous Good American founder - who recently broke up with Tristan Thompson AGAIN due to cheating accusations, after rekindling their romance during quarantine - took to her social media to show her younger sister, Kendall Jenner some love by posing up in some of her 818 Tequila merch alongside adorable three-year-old True Thompson!
Beverly Hills, CAGossip Cop

Amelia Hamlin Tells Scott Disick To Propose Or They’re Over?

Is Amelia Hamlin forcing Scott Disick to put a ring on it? One report says the 20-year-old model has set an ultimatum. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Life & Style, Hamlin is threatening to end her relationship with Disick unless he proposes. Though the two have only dated for nine months, Hamlin is reportedly quite determined to get married. She’s even apparently been dropping hints on Instagram in the form of her mother Lisa Rinna’s wedding dress.
Celebrities3 News Now

Sportscaster Erin Andrews opens up about IVF journey

Sportscaster Erin Andrews is opening up about her in vitro fertilization journey. In a personal essay on Facebook Bulletin, Andrews, 43, said she started IVF when she was 35. She said she is currently undergoing her seventh round of IVF, saying "it's a time-consuming and emotionally draining process." The FOX...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy