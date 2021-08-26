Gorillaz Surprise-Release New EP 'Meanwhile' to Celebrate Carnival and West London
Gorillaz have surprise-released a new three-track EP, Meanwhile, to celebrate Carnival and West London. The project opens with “Meanwhile,” featuring Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy, which is described in a release as an homage to the famous Notting Hill Carnival, which would have taken place this weekend, but was canceled due to the pandemic. Gorillaz actually made their first live outing at the 2000 Carnival, performing “Clint Eastwood” at the Middle Row Records Soundsystem in Meanwhile Gardens.www.registercitizen.com
