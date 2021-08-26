Gorillaz Surprise-Release New EP 'Meanwhile' to Celebrate Carnival and West London

Legend of reggae and dub Lee “Scratch” Perry has died. He was 85. Perry died in a Lucea, Jamaica hospital. No cause of death was given. Perry’s influence on reggae, dub, and hip-hop cannot be overstated. He collaborated with everyone from The Clash and Andrew WK to Bob Marley and David Lynch. He even hosted his own radio station in Grand Theft Auto V. Perry helped originate the roots reggae style, which spawned such artists as Bob Marley, Flaming Spear, and Peter Tosh. Perry built his own studio, the Black Ark, in 1973. From that base of operations, Perry produced his Upsetters albums, works by the Heptones, and demos with Bob Marley very close to his death. “Scratch helped my father look deeper into himself, Ziggy Marley said in The Guardian. “[He] was instrumental in my father’s career.” Paul McCartney and Wings recorded there as well.