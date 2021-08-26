Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gorillaz Surprise-Release New EP 'Meanwhile' to Celebrate Carnival and West London

By Jon Blistein
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorillaz have surprise-released a new three-track EP, Meanwhile, to celebrate Carnival and West London. The project opens with “Meanwhile,” featuring Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy, which is described in a release as an homage to the famous Notting Hill Carnival, which would have taken place this weekend, but was canceled due to the pandemic. Gorillaz actually made their first live outing at the 2000 Carnival, performing “Clint Eastwood” at the Middle Row Records Soundsystem in Meanwhile Gardens.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barrington Levy
Person
Robert Smith
Person
Peter Hook
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Beck
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Notting Hill Carnival#Celebrate Carnival#National Health Service#De La Soul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Tiwa Savage Announces New EP ‘Water & Garri’ / Sets Release for This Week

Tiwa Savage will be unwrapping new music this week. Moments ago, the Afrobeats royal announced that her new EP ‘Water and Garri’ will be arriving this Friday (August 20). The set follows Savage’s 2020 album ‘Celia.’. As reported, the project will feature the singer’s idol Brandy. She recently took to...
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

DMA’s return with surprise EP, listen here

Following on from the release of their Live At Brixton album in March and their critically acclaimed third album The Glow, Aussie rockers DMA’s today return with a surprise new EP I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You. The EP features the new single We Are Midnight and is available to stream and on limited edition vinyl*. Listen below.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

03 Greedo Releases New Three-Pack EP "03 Inna Key"

Before getting locked up on a twenty-year sentence, Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo revealed that he had recorded over three thousand songs to roll out during his bid. As the hip-hop community continues to hope every year that the rapper gets released on parole, 03 is sticking to his guns, dropping a three-song EP called 03 Inna Key on Wednesday.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Gorillaz Release Three-Song EP

Gorillaz have released a 3-track EP titled Meanwhile celebrating Carnival and West London comprising tracks “Déjà Vu” ft. Alicaì Harley recorded live in London; the steel pan-infused “Jimmy Jimmy” ft. AJ Tracey; and title track “Meanwhile” ft. Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy. Gorillaz frontman 2D said, “Meanwhile Gardens are just round the corner from Memory Lane. If you get to Crawley you've gone too far.” The EP release follows Gorillaz’ return to the stage earlier this month with two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

New Gorillaz: Stream the 3-Song ‘Meanwhile …’ EP, ft. AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman, Barrington Levy and Alicaì Harley

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, the innovative duo behind the visionary “virtual band” project Gorillaz, surprise-released a new 3-song EP on Thursday. A news release describes Meanwhile… as a “joyous homage to the iconic Notting Hill Carnival, paused this year due to the pandemic, and West London, home to the band’s Kong Studios.” It was the 2000 Carnival that marked Gorillaz’ debut public performance with “Clint Eastwood,” the track that helped launch the project to the masses.
MusicSFGate

SZA Surprise-Releases Three New Songs

SZA unexpectedly shared a trio of new tracks via an anonymous Soundcloud Sunday morning. While she described them as “random thoughts,” the songs — “Joni,” “I Hate You” and “Nightbird” — are essentially fully-formed. While “Joni” is a tenderly plucked acoustic-guitar ballad, “I Hate You” is an electro-R&B kiss-off and “Nightbird” features a downtempo melody and lyrics full of longing.
Rock Musicgigwise.com

Hear the new three-track Gorillaz EP

Gorillaz have dropped a surprise EP on the eve of what should have been Notting Hill Carnival. Just in time for the August Bank Holiday, Meanwhile EP is three tracks of pure brilliance—are they capable of making anything less?. Standout and title track 'Meanwhile' features Jelani Blackman, one of our...
Musicdjmag.com

Disclosure release new EP, ‘Never Enough’: Listen

Disclosure have released a new EP. The Grammy-nominated duo, who launched a streaming series offering regular tutorials, tips and Q&As from their studio last year, announced the five-track 'Never Enough' earlier this week, before releasing a single each day from Monday (16th). As well as 'In My Arms', ‘Seduction’, ‘Another...
MusicNME

Shame announce two surprise shows in London tonight

Shame have announced details of two surprise shows that they’ll be playing in London tonight (August 26). The London band, who released their second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ earlier this year, made the last-minute announcement on their Twitter account this morning. “To our beloved little London Town – we are...
Musictippnews.com

Bre Maa Releases New EP that Promises Rap in its Purest Form

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rap artist, Bre Maa, also known as “The Hood Celestial” or “T.H.C.” just announced the release of her debut EP – “Brightly Unveiling Majesty” (B.U.M.). With four tracks, this album is poised to quickly brighten the rap scene. PHOTO CAPTION: Bre...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DOOGIE WHITE-Fronted Version Of ALCATRAZZ Releases 'Guardian Angel' Single

"Guardian Angel", the third single from ALCATRAZZ's brand new album "V", set for release October 15, can be streamed below. The LP will feature original members Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea, along with new vocalist Doogie White (RAINBOW, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST), drummer Mark Benquechea and guitarist Joe Stump.
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Music review: CHVRCHES slay with album and Robert Smith appearance

"Screen Violence" by CHVRCHES (EMI/Glassnote Records) The fourth studio album from Scottish synth-pop group CHVRCHES was already sounding great before they did something to push it into the realm of the spectacular. They reached out to The Cure frontman Robert Smith, whose dark sound has been a touchstone to the...
MusicVulture

Iconic Dub Pioneer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Is Dead

Legend of reggae and dub Lee “Scratch” Perry has died. He was 85. Perry died in a Lucea, Jamaica hospital. No cause of death was given. Perry’s influence on reggae, dub, and hip-hop cannot be overstated. He collaborated with everyone from The Clash and Andrew WK to Bob Marley and David Lynch. He even hosted his own radio station in Grand Theft Auto V. Perry helped originate the roots reggae style, which spawned such artists as Bob Marley, Flaming Spear, and Peter Tosh. Perry built his own studio, the Black Ark, in 1973. From that base of operations, Perry produced his Upsetters albums, works by the Heptones, and demos with Bob Marley very close to his death. “Scratch helped my father look deeper into himself, Ziggy Marley said in The Guardian. “[He] was instrumental in my father’s career.” Paul McCartney and Wings recorded there as well.
Musicfangirlish.com

Ben Barnes Celebrates 40th Birthday By Announcing The Release Of His First Music EP

We have a confirmation, folks. Our prediction that Ben Barnes would be announcing the release of his own music on his birthday has come true. For months, and weeks fans have been speculating that Ben has been working on his own music. If you have been following Ben Barnes closely and watching all his cover videos on his Instagram, you could even say he’s been working on this for the last year or two. What really cemented the speculation even further was his Instagram post on August 16th which clearly meant he was telling us music was coming.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Patti Smith Releases New Live at Electric Lady EP: Listen

Patti Smith has released a new seven-song EP. Live at Electric Lady was recorded at the famed New York studio in partnership with Spotify. It marks Smith’s first new solo recording since her 2012 studio album Banga. Listen to the full EP below. Smith’s new record includes live renditions of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy