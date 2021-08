MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today Yiftee published a new white paper based on its experience with more than 300 Community eGift Card programs across the country, 90% of which were started during the pandemic. The paper uses 16 short case studies to describe different chamber of commerce, main street, downtown and city programs all centered around simple digital gift cards. The case studies reflect the diversity of the communities themselves, all with the objective of helping residents and local businesses weather the pandemic storm and come back stronger.