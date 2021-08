Another year is nearing its end, which means one last batch of records before turning the calendar to 2022. Some of these albums, like Lil Nas X’s Montero, have been teased for quite some time, while others, like Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed, seem like they’re arriving just as soon as they’re even announced. There’s plenty of room in between, too, for traditional album rollouts and records that may still be twinkles in their creators’ eyes. Here are 45 records to look forward to in the coming months. (As of August 30, all release dates have been confirmed. But, as usual, everything is subject to change.)