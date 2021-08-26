Cancel
Kristen Stewart breaks down in tears as Princess Diana in first 'Spencer' trailer

By Rebecca Rubin
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart channels Princess Diana with aplomb in the first trailer for “Spencer,” an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved royal. The movie, directed by “Jackie” filmmaker Pablo Larrain, is set in 1991 and takes place over the Christmas holiday as Diana (born Diana Frances Spencer) grapples with the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. English actor Jack Farthing is starring alongside Stewart as the heir apparent to the British throne.

