Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic's true Slam bid at US Open starts against qualifier

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXPys_0bdmKmYF00
US Open Draw Tennis FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, file photo. Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men’s-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) (Frank Franklin II)

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men's-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying.

Win that, and Djokovic's potential path — as determined by Thursday's draw — could include 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the third round, No. 6 seed Matteo Berretini in the quarterfinals in a rematch of last month's Wimbledon final and No. 4 Alexander Zverev, the 2020 runner-up in New York, in the semifinals.

Naomi Osaka's first Grand Slam action since she withdrew from the French Open following a first-round victory to take a mental health break will come against Marie Bouzkova, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic who is ranked 86th and has a 1-10 career record at the majors, including 0-3 at Flushing Meadows. Osaka won their only previous encounter in straight sets at last year's Australian Open.

Looking past that, Osaka could face 17-year-old American Coco Gauff — whom she beat in New York in 2019 and lost to at Melbourne Park in 2020 — or three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Osaka, seeded No. 3, is the reigning champion at the U.S. Open, one of her four major titles, which all have come on hard courts.

The possible women's quarterfinal pairings by seeding are No. 1 Ash Barty, the Wimbledon champion, against No. 7 Iga Swiatek, No. 4 Karolina Pliskova against No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, Osaka against No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova.

Main draw play starts Monday with spectators allowed at full capacity, a year after all fans were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic is the first man to head to Flushing Meadows after having won a season's first three major titles since Rod Laver went 4 for 4 at the Slams in 1969. That was Laver's second true Grand Slam, after 1962; Don Budge in 1938 is the only other man to win all four majors in a single year. Steffi Graf in 1988 was the last woman to do it.

The other potential men's quarterfinal matchups are Zverev vs. No. 7 Denis Shapovalov, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 8 Casper Ruud, and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

In the first round, Tsitsipas will meet Andy Murray, whose three Grand Slam titles include the 2012 U.S. Open.

Djokovic, Murray and No. 30 Marin Cilic, who beat Nishikori at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the final seven years ago, are the only players in the 128-player men's bracket who already have won a Grand Slam trophy in singles.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Berrettini all were finalists at majors this year and lost to Djokovic.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — who currently share the men's mark of 20 Slam titles with Djokovic — are both injured and done for the season. Last year's U.S. Open champion, Dominic Thiem, also withdrew, citing a bad wrist, and the 2016 winner, Stan Wawrinka, is out after foot surgery.

Serena and Venus Williams, owners of a combined 30 Grand Slam singles trophies that include eight from the U.S. Open, pulled out of the field Wednesday because of leg injuries.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Steffi Graf
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Us Open#American#Casper Ruud#Grand Slam#U S Open#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Related
Tenniswkzo.com

Tennis – Djokovic opens against qualifier, Tsitsipas to face Murray

(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic will launch his bid to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open against a qualifier, but his path gets much tougher with potential clashes against Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev. French Open runner-up and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on former champion Andy...
TennisNew York Post

Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka get challenging US Open draws

Due to the pandemic, the USTA decided against holding its usual elaborate U.S. Open draw ceremony with moderator and guests. Just a simple press release announced the draw at noon as Novak Djokovic guns for the Grand Slam and his record 21st major title while the women’s draw goes without either of the Williams sisters for the first time since 2002.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal is the greatest ever', says American star

A couple of weeks after their epic Roland Garros semi-final clash, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met in the same round of the Canadian Masters and in Cincinnati in 2013. Starting the year a little later due to an injury sustained in the season Previously, Nadal was among the players to beat between February and September, adding an incredible streak and becoming a contender for the ATP throne.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was being harassed', says gold medalist

Novak Djokovic has had to face the first big disappointment of his extraordinary 2021, in which he has won all the Grand Slams disputed up to now. The number 1 in the world, who was chasing the dream of achieving the 'Calendar Golden Slam', left the stage in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Alexander Zverev.
Tennisdallassun.com

Novak Djokovic is still favourite for US Open: Alexander

Cincinnati [USA], August 23 (ANI): Riding on an 11-match winning streak after winning the WesternSouthern Open, the German tennis star, Alexander Zverev still thinks that Novak Djokovic is the favourite for the next week's US Open. Zverev got past Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 to lift his fifth ATP Masters 1000...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Djokovic looks to complete calendar Grand Slam at U.S. Open

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic may not have played any U.S. Open tune-up events but the Serbian will be the favourite in New York nonetheless as he looks to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam that would put him in rarefied air. A New York triumph would not only make...
TennisCBS Sports

2021 U.S. Open men's odds, picks, predictions: Renowned tennis insider fading Novak Djokovic

The 2021 U.S. Open begins in late August in New York, with an interesting field on the men's side. Several prominent players, including Roger Federer, 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka and 2020 champion Dominic Thiem, will not play. However, Novak Djokovic is the centerpiece and he is aiming for a record-breaking 21st grand slam title. He can also become the first player since 1969 to win all four men's grand slam titles in the same year.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Djokovic’s quest for history, injuries and fans return – US Open talking points

The US Open begins next week with a full house of spectators in attendance as the world’s best players compete for the final grand slam title of the year.Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of this year’s tournament.Key of the door?⚽️ @DjokerNole 🎾 pic.twitter.com/MAu2zrr0SX— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2021Put simply, there is a lot at stake for Novak Djokovic A fourth title in New York will see him not only complete the calendar Grand Slam – the first player to do so since Steffi Graf in 1988, and the first man since...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic plays the piano before the US Open!

World number one Novak Djokovic is ready and energized for the US Open 2021. The Serbian tennis player has recharged his batteries and is ready to try his way into tennis history. If successful in New York Nole would become the first player in the Open era to conquer the Grand Slam (only Rod Laver did in history but not in the Open era).
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'I felt like Novak Djokovic was going to lose at...', says ATP legend

Despite these premises, the US Open will be able to capture the attention of the public, as Novak Djokovic will have the opportunity to complete the Grand Slam and become the player with the most majors in history. After the Olympic disappointment, Djokovic did not participate in any ATP event to present himself in the best possible conditions in New York.

Comments / 0

Community Policy