Glenwood Springs, CO

National Forest Service sees opportunity to improve Hanging Lake Trail after damage from mudslides

westernslopenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo – Hanging Lake Trail is unlikely to open anytime soon, but the trail could see major improvements. Rangers with the National Forest Service say damage to the trail and bridges is giving the agency an opportunity to make the trail more accessible and sustainable for the next 50 to 100 years. The trail, according to the Forest Service, has visitors similar to the volume of a national park, but isn’t built to accommodate such volume.

