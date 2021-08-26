Cancel
Former Raiders second-round pick Stefen Wisniewski retires from NFL

By Levi Damien
On Thursday, Stefen Wisniewski called it a career. The ten-year NFL veteran took to Twitter to make the announcement, adding that he will move on to become a pastor.

Wisniewski is the nephew of All-Pro former NFL guard Steve Wisniewski, who spent his entire 13-year career with the Raiders. When Stefen came available in the draft, the Raiders made him their selection at 48 overall in the 2011 draft.

A Penn State Nittany Lion just like his uncle, and now an Oakland Raider just like his uncle. Wisniewski spent the first four years of his NFL career in Silver & Black, first starting at left guard and then the final three years as the team’s starting center.

Since that time, he has bounced around a bit. He signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars, then he was moved to guard to play with the Eagles for three seasons before joining the Chiefs for two years. And in between two stints in KC, he played one game for the Steelers.

In his years with the Eagles and Chiefs, Wisniewski would end up being the starter on two Super Bowl-winning teams. The only actual NFL clubs he mentioned in his retirement announcement were when he said he was grateful for being a part of those Super Bowl-winning teams in Philadelphia (2017) and Kansas City (2019).

