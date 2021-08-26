If ethnic minorities are doing so well in schools, why are we still not excelling in our careers?

In 2013, a Japanese news reporter named Miwa Sado died suddenly, soon after covering two consecutive elections. An investigation by government officials classified the tragedy as a case of karoshi, or death by overwork. Sado had clocked a hundred and fifty-nine hours of official overtime in the preceding month. When her body was found, she was still clutching her mobile phone. As the anthropologist James Suzman elaborates in his recent book, “Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time,” the story of Sado and the phenomenon of karoshi spotlight the dangers of a post-industrial economy in which both the work available and our ambitions have become effectively infinite. “Ever since some of our ancestors substituted their bows and digging sticks for plows and hoes, death by overwork has been a thing,” Suzman writes. But, as he elaborates, “what drove the likes of Miwa Sado to lose or take their lives was not the risk of hardship or poverty but their own ambitions refracted through the expectations of their employers.”