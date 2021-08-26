Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

If ethnic minorities are doing so well in schools, why are we still not excelling in our careers?

By Yolanthe Fawehinmi
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the daughter of Nigerian parents – my father was born in Hammersmith but grew up in Lagos, and my mother is from a large town called Ondo State – I was always told that I’d need “to work twice as hard” as my white counterparts. It wasn't that my...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethnic Minorities#Cambridge University#Ifs#Black People#Nigerian#Indian#Pakistani#Bangladeshi#British#Ark Evelyn Grace Academy#The City Academy#Oxford#Target Oxbridge#Rare#Ey#The Mcgregor Smith Review#Bme#The University Of York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

Vaccine hesitancy and Covid passes could end the party for nightclubs

Like many readying to pack their bags and head off for university, 18-year-old Louise Cynberg has never lived alone. “I haven’t even moved house before,” she says. And so, with just weeks to go before she leaves for Bristol, three hours across the country, it is the move which is playing on her mind – not the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
WorldBBC

Covid: What Israel tells us about the way out of the pandemic

Israel's booster vaccination programme - offering a third shot to over-40s - has begun to show signs of success. But the country's recent spike in cases has ignited debate about the future of the vaccination programme and the ongoing pandemic. It had virtually returned to normal life by this spring,...
Mental HealthTelegraph

The science of worrying – why we do it, and how to stop

Telling you that worrying has a negative impact on health may sound as obvious as stating that the sky is blue. But new research has quantified the impact that chronic worry has on our health, and the positive benefits that come from finding healthy ways to cope with it. Letting...
AsiaThe New Yorker

Why Do We Work Too Much?

In 2013, a Japanese news reporter named Miwa Sado died suddenly, soon after covering two consecutive elections. An investigation by government officials classified the tragedy as a case of karoshi, or death by overwork. Sado had clocked a hundred and fifty-nine hours of official overtime in the preceding month. When her body was found, she was still clutching her mobile phone. As the anthropologist James Suzman elaborates in his recent book, “Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time,” the story of Sado and the phenomenon of karoshi spotlight the dangers of a post-industrial economy in which both the work available and our ambitions have become effectively infinite. “Ever since some of our ancestors substituted their bows and digging sticks for plows and hoes, death by overwork has been a thing,” Suzman writes. But, as he elaborates, “what drove the likes of Miwa Sado to lose or take their lives was not the risk of hardship or poverty but their own ambitions refracted through the expectations of their employers.”
Career Development & AdviceTelegraph

Get a grip: why are we still afraid of handshakes?

In the latest confirmation that we are encountering The End of Days, two-thirds of jobseekers have declared themselves reluctant to shake an interviewer’s hand amid continuing paranoia regarding Covid germage. Recruitment company Randstad argues that the legions of guides as to how to execute a winning grasp may now become redundant.
Boats & WatercraftsTelegraph

The tragedies behind Vigil’s trawler sinking: ‘If we hadn’t cut the nets we would have gone down’

One spring day in 2015, Paul Murphy was out fishing for langoustines in the Irish Sea on his trawler, the Karen. The weather was good, the sea calm, and when the Karen suddenly shuddered to a violent halt, he thought its nets had simply snagged the seabed. Then, to his horror, the ship was dragged backwards at high speed, as if the nets had caught some monster of the deep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy