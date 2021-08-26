Cancel
Premier League

Manchester City in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo – and players want Portuguese superstar to join

By Mike McGrath
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are in talks with Juventus over Cristiano Ronaldo and their proposed move has been emphatically supported by Pep Guardiola’s players. City’s discussions with Juventus and Ronaldo’s representatives over a return to the Premier League ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline have accelerated following Harry Kane’s announcement he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

