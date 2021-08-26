Cancel
Prince William County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Prince William, Stafford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 125 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just southwest of Quantico, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Quantico, Triangle, Cherry Hill, Widewater, Aquia and Arkendale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Quantico, VA
Prince William County, VA
Stafford County, VA
Triangle, VA
Stafford, VA
Prince William
