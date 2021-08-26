Wind Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Meeker, Pope by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-26 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Meeker; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds are expected following the line of thunderstorms moving across Minnesota this afternoon.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0