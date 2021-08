If you're looking to eat a tasty meal and want to head to a reliable location for your fried food fix, Applebee's is worth the visit. As their website notes, the brand has been making its presence felt since the 1980s. Since then, the chain has grown at an impressive rate and now has thousands of outlets throughout the world. Though Applebee's may not be the first company you think of when you think of high-quality, innovative food, the brand is really protective of its recipes and keeps them top secret.