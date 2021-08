In 1968, Pan Am started taking reservations for a shuttle to the moon. By the time the program was discontinued three years later, more than 90,000 signatures had been collected. The stunt ignited the dream that civilians could travel into space, but it took reality 53 years to catch up when, in July, Sir Richard Branson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos each became a passenger aboard his own respective spacecraft. Upping the ante this month, 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot, is scheduled to captain a multiday orbital expedition aboard Elon Musk’s Crew Dragon...