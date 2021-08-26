Cancel
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Public Library activities: September

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
From Sept. 1-30, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making (and launching!) straw rockets. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online. On Sept. 7, kids and families can hear stories all about counting. Plus, they can learn about a school of blue-green chromis fish that live in the library’s aquarium. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On Sept. 14, the stories will be about things related to Oktoberfest – wursts, polkas, and more. Plus, viewers can learn some signs related to the theme in American Sign Language. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families can visit the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, for an outdoor story time on Sept. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event will be held on the lawn just outside the library. Bring chairs, blankets, and even some snacks, if you wish. Free. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Celebrate the arrival of autumn with seasonal stories in the park. Children and their families can attend this outdoor story time on Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until noon on the lawn outside the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Bring chairs, blankets, and even some snacks, if you wish. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On Sept. 21, kids and families can hear tales about apples and applesauce, plus watch a cooking demonstration on how to make applesauce at home. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online! On Sept. 28, kids and families can hear silly stories about animals at the zoo, and get a preview of the Grab & Go craft that MCPL will offer in October. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

