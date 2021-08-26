Ron DeSantis, Angel of Death, Says Biden Should Follow His Lead on COVID

As you’ve probably heard by now, one of the places you should avoid visiting if you want to avoid contracting COVID, being hospitalized with the disease, and potentially dying a miserable death, is Florida. That, of course, is thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s done everything in his power to let the disease ravage the state, from banning mask mandates and vaccine passports to threatening to withhold pay from school districts who decide to protect small children. Never the model of pandemic responsiveness, Florida is now recording, per The New York Times, an average of 23,314 new cases a day over the weekend—a 30% increase from its peak in January—while hospitalizations have nearly tripled in the last month, causing the mayor of Orlando to request that residents conserve water in order to curb the strain on the city’s supply of liquid oxygen, which is needed to treat COVID-19 patients. As for deaths, 227 are being reported daily, which The New York Times notes is “by far the most in the United States right now.”