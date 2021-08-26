Broncos Fans React to Team Choosing Teddy Bridgewater as Starting QB

Teddy Two Gloves? More like Teddy Too Divisive.

Teddy Bridgewater, the newly-crowned Denver Broncos starting quarterback, elicited radically vacillating emotional responses upon Wednesday's announcement that he has vanquished Drew Lock in what the team postured as an "even-steven" offseason competition.

Although, some in Broncos Country aren't convinced it was all that even.

"I don't believe this "contest" was ever 50/50," tweeted @rayzhell18. "Lock was behind prior to day #1. No argument his past performance has been shaky, but his development has been stunted by Covid and a square peg in a round hole coaching staff."

"He was the starting QB as of April 28th," echoed @sleephealthtt. "This whole competition was a joke Drew Lock never had a chance or an opportunity. Hopefully, another team believes in him as the talent desire and the ability to lift his team are there. Could be another Tannehill situation. #EpicFail"

Others are squarely on the fence about Bridgewater becoming Denver's tenth starting QB since Peyton Manning hung up his legendary cleats a half-decade ago.

"I'm just not sure what the end game is. Will they now extend TB?" tweeted @Ronjo27, referring to Bridgewater. "If not then we are back to square 1 after the season? If this is the case why start TB if he has no future? It's a one year rental, and we will win to[o] many games to draft high. Still rooting for TB let's go Broncos!"

Or they're deeply conflicted ...

"Go Teddy! Drew will get his chance THIS season," tweeted @sploinkorama. "I'm sure Teddy will miss a game or two. (Or get pulled)"

The Broncos opted for Bridgewater's floor over Lock's ceiling following last Saturday's preseason victory at Seattle during which the eighth-year vet completed 9-of-11 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. Bridgewater impressed the coaching staff with his poise, leadership, carefulness, and accuracy.

These traits proved attractive to the fan base, as well.

"Well deserved. Should finally provide stability to a position that has lacked that for 5 years," tweeted @broncoroc. "To use a baseball analogy, we don't need a home run hitter who strikes out a lot. A high average hitter who gets on base should work. This team is ready to win."

"I am not at all surprised by this move," tweeted @urbs2332. "Fangio is in a MUST win now situation so it totally makes sense he goes with the Vet, Steady Teddy 2 Gloves over an inconsistent gunslinger with happy feet and poor mechanics."

But not to everyone.

"Worst decision in franchise history," tweeted @Goodrich_89.

