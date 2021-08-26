FOX56 Weather Warn | Severe Thunderstorm warning

Effective: 2021-08-30 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LAFITTE AND JEAN LAFITTE The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 630 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lafitte and Jean Lafitte. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jean Lafitte, Barataria and Lafitte. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC