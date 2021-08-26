FOX56 Weather Warn | Severe Thunderstorm warning

Effective: 2021-08-30 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atmore, Bratt, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 21, Poarch Creek Reservation, McKinnon, Bay Springs, Malta, Nokomis, Canoe, Tenile, Robinsonville, Pine Barren, Freemanville, Perdido, Barth, Barrineau Park, Martinville, Mount Gillis and Molino Crossroads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
