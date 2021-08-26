Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FOX56 Weather Warn | Severe Thunderstorm warning

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:. Northern Monroe County Until 2:00PM EDT. At 1:19PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Paradise Valley, or near Mount Pocono, moving SOUTH, AT 10 mph. There is a chance for 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail. This...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Montgomery County Under Flash Flood Watch Monday Afternoon

Montgomery County is under a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service until 10 p.m. Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and evening. The storms may produce a few inches of rain in a short period of time resulting in streams and creeks overflowing their banks.
EnvironmentWTRF

Flash Flood Watch for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of the Ohio Valley. The weather headline is associated with the incoming rain that we are expected to see from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The watch is until 2 AM on Thursday Sept, 2nd.
Environmentmorethanthecurve.com

Flash Flood Watch for the area Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has announced that a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and most of Delmarva from the morning of Wednesday, September 1st through Thursday, September 2nd. The watch is in response to the heavy rain expected from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that struck Louisiana over the weekend.
Mount Holly, NJaroundambler.com

Flash Flood Watch for the area Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has announced that a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and most of Delmarva from the morning of Wednesday, September 1st through Thursday, September 2nd. The watch is in response to the heavy rain expected from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that struck Louisiana over the weekend.
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LAFITTE AND JEAN LAFITTE The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 630 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lafitte and Jean Lafitte. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jean Lafitte, Barataria and Lafitte. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC
Stone County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stone The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Stone County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, McHenry, Ten Mile, Perry, Bond, Big Level, Texas and Whites Crossing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pike County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 23:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 324 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area from the runoff from the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Significant widespread flooding is occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Varnado, Roseland, Folsom, Sun, Osyka, Enon, Wilmer, Mount Herman, Tangipahoa and Angie.
Pike County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 324 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area from the runoff from the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Significant widespread flooding is occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Varnado, Roseland, Folsom, Sun, Osyka, Enon, Wilmer, Mount Herman, Tangipahoa and Angie.
Walthall County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 324 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area from the runoff from the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Significant widespread flooding is occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Varnado, Roseland, Folsom, Sun, Osyka, Enon, Wilmer, Mount Herman, Tangipahoa and Angie.
Pike County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 324 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area from the runoff from the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Significant widespread flooding is occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Varnado, Roseland, Folsom, Sun, Osyka, Enon, Wilmer, Mount Herman, Tangipahoa and Angie.
Walthall County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 324 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area from the runoff from the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Significant widespread flooding is occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Varnado, Roseland, Folsom, Sun, Osyka, Enon, Wilmer, Mount Herman, Tangipahoa and Angie.
Jones County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jones The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Jones County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 708 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Laurel, Ellisville, Sandersville, Tuckers Crossing, Moselle, Ovett, Eastabuchie, Mill Creek, Hebron and Soso. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Conecuh County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Northwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama * Until 230 PM CDT Monday. * At 829 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monroeville, Frisco City, McCullough, Uriah, Excel, I65 And AL 113, Megargel, Goodway, Jeddo, Manistee, Halls Crossroads, Palmers Crossroads, Mexia Crossing, Mexboro, Ollie, Mexia, Huxford, Perdue Hill, Homewood and West Monroeville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atmore, Bratt, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 21, Poarch Creek Reservation, McKinnon, Bay Springs, Malta, Nokomis, Canoe, Tenile, Robinsonville, Pine Barren, Freemanville, Perdido, Barth, Barrineau Park, Martinville, Mount Gillis and Molino Crossroads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lafourche Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafourche, Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafourche; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 922 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Golden Meadow, Montegut, Mathews, Chauvin, Raceland, Bayou Cane and Gray. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Washington Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 324 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area from the runoff from the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Significant widespread flooding is occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Varnado, Roseland, Folsom, Sun, Osyka, Enon, Wilmer, Mount Herman, Tangipahoa and Angie.
Washington Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 324 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area from the runoff from the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Significant widespread flooding is occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Varnado, Roseland, Folsom, Sun, Osyka, Enon, Wilmer, Mount Herman, Tangipahoa and Angie.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 255 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quartzsite and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 26 and 35. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 111 and 120. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy