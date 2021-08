Sammy Hagar revealed that he had planned out — and even pitched — the idea of the Van Halen “kitchen sink” tour, featuring all the band's members through the years. During an online chat with The Washington Post, Hagar explained, “Two years ago, I presented this to (music mogul) Irving Azoff and everybody before Eddie (Van Halen) and I were still talking, but I presented to Irving, I presented to the band that we'd do it this way. Number One, I had my own airplane, so I wouldn't have to get in any close quarters with that guy. Number Two, we'd be playing in stadiums, and you know how there are two football teams, so I'd be on the Raiders' side, and (David Lee Roth) would be over on whoever's side.”