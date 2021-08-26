Bravely Default II Game Gets Steam Release on September 2

If the recent re-releases of the first couple of BloodRayne games told us anything, it’s that the people who hold the rights to the series are serious about continuing to make bank off of it, despite the total lack of new games. The original released a decade ago, before showing up on PC two and a half years later. Now, WayForward Technologies’ side-scrolling slice ’em up is coming back to suck again with BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites. Great subtitle there, guys. BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will release on PC the same date it hits consoles, so at least we don’t have to wait years extra this time.