Bravely Default II Game Gets Steam Release on September 2

By Aug 26, 12:00
 4 days ago

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release the Bravely Default II game for PC via Steam on September 2. The company streamed a trailer:. The game launched for the Nintendo Switch on February 26. Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS...

