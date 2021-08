PETOSKEY — Come visit the Little Traverse Historical Museum to experience Food Culture, a new exhibit on the history of local food industries, restaurants, and recipes. The exhibit showcases the production and distribution of food in and around Petoskey through several decades. Visitors can browse a collection of cookbooks or add their own favorite recipes and food memories to the exhibit. The display features favorite area restaurants such as Wimpy’s and the Arcadia, as well as hotel dining room menus, neighborhood markets and local farms.