Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Olivia Rodrigo gives Paramore songwriting credits on hit song ‘Good 4 U’

By Daniel Neira
Posted by 
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo is giving writing credit on her successful single Good 4 U to two members of the iconic rock band Paramore .

Fans of the singer were quick to point out the similarities between Paramore’s 2007 hit song Misery Business and Olivia’s single Good 4 U , making it a conversation topic all over TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

And while Hayley Williams and former guitarist of the band Joshua Farro , the new credited writers, have yet to talk about Olivia’s song, it was a representative of Paramore’s publishers, Warner Chappell Music, who revealed the credits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtO99_0bdmI8ay00 GettyImages

Warner’s representative took to Twitter to announce ‘Good 4 U’ had reached number one in the U.S. and congratulated Hayley and Joshua for their writing influence, “Huge shoutout to our writers Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro,” they wrote.

It seems there’s no bad blood between the two artists, although they were not credited right away when the song was released in May, however it was reported that both teams had been in touch and “the production credits were updated to include an interpolation of Misery Business, alongside Rodrigo and the track‘s producer, Dan Nigro .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKqjE_0bdmI8ay00 GettyImages

Hayley then took to Instagram stories to repost from her account, writing about the achievement, “our publisher is wildin rn.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Olivia decides to credit an artist for her work, adding Taylor Swift and producer Jack Antonoff on 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back after it was pointed out that it contains an interpolation of the 2017 song New Year‘s Day.

Comments / 0

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Dan Nigro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Hit Song#Warner Chappell Music#Tiktok#Gettyimages Warner#Misery Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Video GamesStereogum

Olivia Rodrigo’s “brutal” Video Is As Chaotic As The Song

Sour starter “brutal” is one of the most arresting opening tracks of the year, a disenchanted manifesto introducing Olivia Rodrigo as an angrier Disney-bred pop star than we’re used to. Today, Rodrigo has given the song an equally intense music video, her fourth from the album following “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u.” (Yes, we’re playing along with the lowercase conceit.)
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Olivia Rodrigo: The First Poshmark Pop Star

Click here to read the full article. In her newest music video, Olivia Rodrigo dives into a Y2K vintage fashion fantasy, playing to the turn-of-the-millennia search term that is driving a craze of young shoppers to fashion resale platforms like eBay and Poshmark. The video’s early 2000s style classics like Roberto Cavalli and Betsey Johnson dresses follows other recent notable vintage fashion moments for the singer, like wearing a ’90s pink Chanel suit for a publicity junket at the White House and various off-duty looks with worn-in T-shirts, nostalgic sunglasses and micro-mini kilts that could have been sourced from a local...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Of All Of Olivia Rodrigo’s Looks

Olivia Rodrigo has worn some eye-catching outfits, but the cheerleading uniform she wears in her “Good 4 U” music video with long, black latex gloves stands above them all. The actual cheer outfit is made to replicate Mandy Moore’s outfit in the coming-of-age movie “The Princess Diaries,” according to PopSugar UK. Rodrigo makes the two-piece her own by pinning her long brunette locks to the side with two flower clips, wearing white sneakers with matching ankle-high socks, and, of course, the long, black gloves she decides to wear to douse her bad memories in flames. The gloves are a slight reference to “Jennifer’s Body,” as Megan Fox wears long white gloves towards the end of the movie, per SyFy Wire.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Olivia Rodrigo is proud to be an Asian artist

Olivia Rodrigo is overwhelmed by the messages she receives from fans thanking her for representing the Asian community. The 18-year-old pop star is Filipino-American and since conquering the charts she has been inundated support and thanks from her community, something that she is very gracious for as when she was growing up all her musical idols were “white girls”.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow's Outfits Are Giving Me Flashbacks to 2000s Teen Movies

Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow, who are good friends in case you haven't checked Instagram, were spotted out in LA attending Jennifer Klein's annual Day of Indulgence party. The duo channeled the early 2000s properly, selecting matching miniskirts and knee-high boots. But while Olivia tapped into her edgier side, walking tall in Marc Jacobs's Margaret Platforms (which are sadly sold out) and rocking a mesh, psychedelic printed long-sleeve from O'Mighty, Iris was her schoolgirl counterpart in a khaki pleated skirt, sugar-pink blouse, chainstrap bag, and fuzzy bucket hat — an off-season accessory Rihanna certainly popularized this summer.
TV & Videosstartattle.com

T.3 AGT 2021 Quarterfinals “good 4 u” Olivia Rodrigo, Season 16

T.3 brings social media power to the AGT stage! The TikTok Tenors add their incredible spin to “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Quarterfinals. T.3 AGT Quarterfinals. Contestant: T.3. Hometown: New York City, New York. Act: Singing Trio. Song: “good 4 u”...
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

Grammy predictions update: Olivia Rodrigo (‘Sour’) leaps to the top spot in Album of the Year odds

We’re nearing the end of the Grammys eligibility period: August 31 is the deadline, after which new music releases will be up for consideration for the awards held in 2023. And as we near that crucial date, there has been a major shift in our odds. Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, Olivia Rodrigo is now the front-runner to win Album of the Year for “Sour.” Rodrigo has been a strong Grammy contender all year. Her breakthrough single “Drivers License” has been on top of our Record of the Year and Song of the Year odds...
Musicyounghollywood.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s New "brutal" Music Vid Is Definitely Good 4 You!

Olivia Rodrigo is not kidding around with her music videos. So far, the vids for "driver's license", "deja vu", "good 4 u", and now "brutal", which came out earlier this week, are all top quality. After her record label had doubts about including "brutal" in Sour, Olivia fought for it and made "brutal" the intro track of her album! Now, it is one of the biggest standout tracks and one of the most relatable songs ever.
CelebritiesNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

The anatomy of a breakup: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’

On May 21, Olivia Rodrigo, formerly known as the “drivers license” girl, released her long awaited debut album, “Sour.” On it, she is moody, self-centered and petty with no filters. In a culture in which we’re all projecting more mature and put-together versions of ourselves she “wanted it to be like, messy.” “Sour” is the beautifully imperfect portrait of an insecure teenage girl who went through the worst thing imaginable: a breakup.
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Is The Queen Of Y2K Fashion's Comeback

Gen Z’s It Girl Olivia Rodrigo is decidedly a sign of the times in more ways than just her music. It’s safe to say her influence has easily infiltrated the fashion world. Like many other Gen Zers, that means a lot of nods to Y2K fashion. While Y2K trends have slowly been creeping back, Rodrigo’s meteoric rise and notably ‘00s-inspired outfits have seemingly accelerated Y2K’s renaissance further. As you continue to bop to her first studio album SOUR, peep Rodrigo’s best Y2K outfits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy