Illinois State

Governor Pritzker Issues Indoor Mask Mandate for Illinois Regardless of Vaccine Status

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"Masks work. Period," the Democratic governor said about the reinstated mask mandate which will go into effect on August 30.

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

State
Illinois State
Illinois Government
Illinois Health
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Related
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
Educationdeseret.com

This state banned mask mandates. Now the governor regrets it

This spring, he signed a bill to ban mask mandates on state and local levels. This week, he regrets it. As COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas from the delta variant, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called on lawmakers to amend the ban and allow school districts to determine their own mask requirements, reported The Washington Post.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

BREAKING 2: It’s official: Nursing homes must vaccinate employees or lose Medicaid, Medicare funding

President Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon that U.S. nursing homes must use workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing vital Medicare and Medicaid funding. Providers immediately criticized the announcement for not including other healthcare sectors in the mandate. “Vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel should be applied to all healthcare...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States to Have Next Outbreak, Virus Expert Warns

Massive COVID outbreaks in the Southern Sun Belt have been dominating the headlines: States like Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the nation in new cases and hospitalizations. But several other states are dangerously bubbling under. "We're now seeing noteworthy rises in some Western states and continued increases in Midwest cases," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on to find out about the new potential hotspots—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

U.S. Senators Call for Investigation into Michigan and Other States that Sent COVID Patients to Nursing Homes

Republican members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Friday urged that committee’s chair to commence an investigation into the decisions of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) and several other governors to discharge COVID-19-infected patients into their states’ nursing homes in 2020. In addition to Whitmer, Tom Wolf (D-PA), Andrew Cuomo...
Frankfort, KYeaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Considering Statewide Mask Mandate As COVID Cases Surge

Yesterday, the state announced its third highest day for newly reported cases since the pandemic began. (Frankfort, Ky.) – A statewide mask mandate could be on the horizon in Kentucky. Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear reported the state’s third highest day for newly reported cases since the pandemic began, with 4,836...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...

