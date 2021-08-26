Cancel
Grow the Word

 4 days ago

“This is indeed the will of my Father, that all who see the Son and believe in Him may have eternal life; and I will raise them up on the last day.”. Are you doing the Lord’s will? How do you know? These two questions often come into my mind and consequently can dominate my prayer life. We all want to do the Lord’s will. We want to get it right in this life. We want to do the work God has put us here to do. We want to use the gifts God has given us to use. But let’s get to the heart of the Lord’s will for all of us. The centerpiece of God’s will for all of us is that we believe in Him and may have eternal life. Of all the things God wills for us to do, front and center is believing in Him so that we can spend eternity in His presence.

