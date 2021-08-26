Alta Associates is named a Forbes' Best Executive Recruiting Firm for Third Year

With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 237 Percent, AUDIENCEX Earns an Accomplishment Few Companies Achieve in the List’s 40-Year History. AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, announced its recognition for the third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest Growing Companies in America.” Of the thousands of companies included on the annual Inc. 5000 ranking, only a fraction have received this award more than once. As a third-time honoree, AUDIENCEX has accomplished what fewer than ten percent of companies have been able to achieve.