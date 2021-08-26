The Other Two Season 2 Turns In a Classic Sitcom Episode
This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Other Two season 2. We expect a lot from our TV comedies nowadays. Maybe it’s because the mid-2010s saw an increasing number of talented comedians trying their hands at being auteurs. Or maybe it’s because the Emmy Awards categorized basically anything with half-hour episodes as a comedy, regardless of their Jokes Per Minute (JPM) status. But whatever the reason, many sitcoms are expected to ask us to examine the human experience while making us laugh at the same time.www.denofgeek.com
Comments / 0