Press "F" For Graphics: Leak Suggests Intel "F" Lineup Returns For Alder Lake

It’s no secret that one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now is the somewhat-expensive HP Chromebook c1030. Launched first as an enterprise-focused device and followed up as the consumer-facing Chromebook x360 13c, this device is one of the best-built Chromebooks we’ve ever laid hands on. From the all-aluminum frame to the 3:2 display to the thin design, this is one of the few Chromebooks that reaches for that vaunted Google-made level of craftsmanship. It’s even been on sale on a regular basis and is a few hundred dollars off right now over at Best Buy if you are interested.