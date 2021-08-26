Press "F" For Graphics: Leak Suggests Intel "F" Lineup Returns For Alder Lake
Intel's Alder Lake lineup of processors was detailed last week at Intel's Architecture Day, providing us with further details about the first x86 hybrid architecture with big and little cores packed onto one die. The company mentioned that these CPUs will be accompanied by Xe GPUs. However, according to the well-known industry leaker Komachi Ensaka, we have come to know that Alder Lake will bring back the "F" versions without integrated graphics.www.tomshardware.com
Comments / 0