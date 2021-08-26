Cancel
Computers

Press "F" For Graphics: Leak Suggests Intel "F" Lineup Returns For Alder Lake

By Aleksandar Kostovic
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intel's Alder Lake lineup of processors was detailed last week at Intel's Architecture Day, providing us with further details about the first x86 hybrid architecture with big and little cores packed onto one die. The company mentioned that these CPUs will be accompanied by Xe GPUs. However, according to the well-known industry leaker Komachi Ensaka, we have come to know that Alder Lake will bring back the "F" versions without integrated graphics.

www.tomshardware.com

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
#Alder Lake#Xeon
Intel
Technology
Computers
AMD
Posted by
Tom's Hardware

Noctua Points to Intel's Alder Lake Availability Timeframe

Earlier this year Noctua said that it would supply owners of its existing coolers mounting kits for Intel's upcoming codenamed Alder Lake processors in LGA1700 packaging free of charge. This week the company reaffirmed its commitment and said that its mounting kits would be available in mid-October. Indirectly, Noctua may have revealed the availability timeframe of Intel's next-generation CPUs for desktops.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

HP is refreshing the awesome Chromebook c1030 with 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake

It’s no secret that one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now is the somewhat-expensive HP Chromebook c1030. Launched first as an enterprise-focused device and followed up as the consumer-facing Chromebook x360 13c, this device is one of the best-built Chromebooks we’ve ever laid hands on. From the all-aluminum frame to the 3:2 display to the thin design, this is one of the few Chromebooks that reaches for that vaunted Google-made level of craftsmanship. It’s even been on sale on a regular basis and is a few hundred dollars off right now over at Best Buy if you are interested.
Computersmspoweruser.com

Intel details its next-generation client architecture, code-named “Alder Lake”

At Architecture Day 2021, Intel detailed the next-generation client architecture, code-named “Alder Lake”. Alder Lake will be Intel’s first performance hybrid architecture that includes a Performance-core and an Efficient-core to provide significant performance across all workload types. Intel also detailed the new Efficient-core and its Performance-core x86 CPU units that will power the Alder Lake.
Computerswccftech.com

Alder Lake CPUs Have Lots of Room for Optimization in Games, Says Intel

During its Architecture Day 2021 event, Intel unveiled technologies like XeSS (its own version of AI-based neural supersampling) as well as the final design for the upcoming Alder Lake CPUs, due to launch later this year. As reported by our hardware fellows, Alder Lake will feature an 8+8 core design, which means there are going to be eight Golden Cove high-performance cores and another eight Gracemont high-efficiency cores. This can have both direct and indirect benefits for gaming.
ComputersMac Observer

Intel Shows Off New ‘Alder Lake’ Chip Arriving Fall 2021

Intel is releasing its newest chip this fall, and it’s called Alder Lake. Features will include support for DDR5, PCIe Gen5, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E (via Tom’s Hardware). Intel Alder Lake Chip. Alder Lake will have a new hybrid architecture; similar to Apple’s M1 chip the offering from Intel...
Computersanandtech.com

Intel Architecture Day 2021: Alder Lake, Golden Cove, and Gracemont Detailed

Instruction Sets: Alder Lake Dumps AVX-512 in a BIG Way. One of the big questions we should address here is how the P-cores and E-cores have been adapted to work inside a hybrid design. One of the critical aspects in a hybrid design is if both cores support different levels of instructions. It is possible to build a processor with an unbalanced instruction support, however that requires hardware to trap unsupported instructions and do core migration mid-execution. The simple way to get around this is to ensure that both types of cores have the same level of instruction support. This is what Intel has done in Alder Lake.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Core i-12000 “Alder Lake”: Hybrid design for CPUs should bring Intel forward

Intel’s next generation of CPUs should make up for lost ground, especially when it comes to desktop processors. The first Core i-12000 are expected in two months at the earliest, but the chip manufacturer has already given some insights into the architecture and structure of the processors developed under the name “Alder Lake”. Not only are they the first desktop processors from Intel to roll off the assembly line using 10 nanometer technology (Intel 7), they are also a hybrid design with fast and efficient cores, similar to those used in ARM processors big.LITTLE design or its indirect predecessor, the hapless Lakefield mobile chip.
ComputersPCWorld

Intel Alder Lake explained: How it enables a new generation of PCs

Intel’s next PC microprocessor, Alder Lake, marks a radical change for Intel. Its first mainstream Core hybrid processor mixes “performance” and “efficiency” engines to deliver either performance or longer battery life when your PC needs it most. According to Intel, Alder Lake is due “later this fall,” most likely as...
TechnologyDigital Trends

Why hybrid? Intel reveals how Alder Lake will balance efficiency and performance

The benefit of “hybrid” technology is all about efficiency. That’s as true in the world of computing as it is in the world of cars. But your Toyota Prius isn’t exactly known for its unbridled power, and neither is your highly efficient smartphone. Why, then, is Intel betting its 12th-generation Alder Lake processors on a hybrid model?
TechnologyHot Hardware

Intel Architecture Day 21: Alder Lake, Arc, Sapphire Rapids And More Revealed

Intel held its annual Architecture Day earlier this week, and it’s safe to say that members of the press and analyst communities were waiting with baited breath for the deep dive disclosures on the company’s next-gen silicon architectures and products that are typically unveiled at the event. This year, Intel gave us a densely-packed view of what it has in store for PC consumers, the enterprise and data centers. From Alder Lake to Intel Arc, Sapphire Rapids, Ponte Vecchio and more, Intel laid down the gauntlet in fair detail on a number of fronts. As usual, there was a lot to digest, so strap in and we’ll cover the key take-aways.
Computerswccftech.com

Intel Alder Lake CPUs Will Feature 8+8 Core Design And A Massive 19% IPC Increase Over 11th Generation CPUs

Intel’s Alder Lake will be built using the company’s new E and P cores, you can read the architectural deep dive over here, and represent a significant evolution in the company’s power efficiency targets. It will be built on the Intel 7 process and scale from 9 watts to 125 watts. DDR5 and PCIe gen5 will be supported (first to market) and feature new technologies like the Intel Thread Director.
Computerssiliconangle.com

Intel unveils details of 100B-transistor AI chip and Alder Lake hybrid processor

Intel Corp. held its annual Architecture Day semiconductor event today, where executives shared technical details about several upcoming chips for the data center and consumer markets. One of the main highlights from the event is Alder Lake. It’s an upcoming central processing unit for personal computers that will feature not...

