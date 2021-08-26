How to score a deal on a car, truck or SUV in 2021

Seatbelts save lives. End of story. But for some reason, there are still countless people who refuse to buckle up. Some will cite gun holsters, a large physical frame, or discomfort as reasons not to buckle up, but the fact is that without a seatbelt, there's nothing to stop you from being ejected out of a car in the event of a crash. When you consider that US traffic deaths are the highest they've been in over a decade, despite the incredible technologies that have made driving safer, the need for all to buckle up should be apparent. To try to encourage more widespread use of seatbelts, GM is now reported to be making its 'Buckle to Drive' mode standard across a multitude of new 2022 vehicles.