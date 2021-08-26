Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

How to score a deal on a car, truck or SUV in 2021

By John Matarese
WCPO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been the toughest year in memory for buying a car, truck, or SUV. New vehicles are scarce, and used cars are selling for record prices. If you are looking for a new pickup truck or SUV, be prepared to take whatever the dealer has. So maybe you are...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Suv#Used Cars#Suv#Cnbc Com#Camrys#Malibus#Mspr#Cnn Business#Covid#Scripps Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
TrafficPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Brand New Ford F-150s Destroyed In Massive Train Derailment

Ford has been working overtime finding creative ways to keep its assembly lines running throughout the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. Doing so couldn't be more critical for highly profitable models like the F-150 and the rest of the F-Series lineup. We've known for a while now that the Blue Oval has been parking nearly completed trucks in massive lots near the factories as they wait for transport to dealers. The only thing holding them back is semiconductor chips.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

GM ‘Buckle to Drive’ Seatbelt Requirement Coming to 2022 SUVs, Full-Size Trucks

The standard feature will prevent the transmission from shifting out of Park unless the driver’s seatbelt is buckled. When teenagers are learning how to drive, all of the details they need to know can feel as confusing as a labyrinth. Until muscle memory takes over, they’re likely to forget something important, like buckling up. With that in mind, Chevrolet expanded its Teen Driver mode (a suite of features to keep kids safe behind the wheel) in 2019 to include a “Buckle to Drive” mode that won’t allow the driver to shift out of park unless the seat belt is properly buckled.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy And GMC Trucks Can't Catch A Break

Just when things were finally beginning to get back on track for General Motors' light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks, another production pause is about to begin. The Detroit Free Press has confirmed with the automaker that it will idle production at the three plants that build the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and HD variants of both starting next Monday for one week's time.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Owners Have The Strangest Problem

Any time a brand-new vehicle hits the market there are bound to be some first model year issues. The Ford Bronco is no exception. The good news is that none of these issues are serious, like poor hardtop build quality and paint wear on the roll bar. They're not dangerous and don't affect vehicle safety or anything mechanical. Still, they're a nuisance for owners. And now there appears to be yet another one, though only certain trim levels seem to be affected.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Another Popular Sedan Has Been Killed By SUVs

Instead of being updated for the 2023 model year, Toyota has decided to end production of its full-size Avalon sedan entirely. Automotive News has confirmed, via a letter sent to suppliers from the Japanese automaker, that the Kentucky-built flagship sedan is finished. "Originally introduced as Toyota's flagship sedan in 1994,...
Buying CarsPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most Popular New Car in the U.S., According to Data

With public transportation coming with all kinds of health and safety concerns in 2020—and now 2021—it's felt like Americans have been in their cars more than ever lately. Many who didn't even own vehicles before COVID struck were looking to buy one to give themselves the sense of freedom that only comes from cruising around when there's nowhere else to go. And in the last few months, car sales all over the country have continued to climb. "The first quarter of 2021 has brought strong sales results across the auto industry, with new-vehicle sales up more than 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020," Car and Driver reports.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

1,283-HP Chevy Diesel Rat Rod Truck Runs 8s and Is Still Street Legal

When you've got a 76-year-old truck lying around, you make the most of it. Old trucks should never die—they should just be repurposed. Everyone ought to do their part in keeping them from the scrap heap, especially if you're capable of building something like this 1945 Chevy drag truck named Burnie. The world needs more eight-second trucks, preferably with parachutes on the back.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Making More SUVs And Trucks Undriveable Without Buckling Up

Seatbelts save lives. End of story. But for some reason, there are still countless people who refuse to buckle up. Some will cite gun holsters, a large physical frame, or discomfort as reasons not to buckle up, but the fact is that without a seatbelt, there's nothing to stop you from being ejected out of a car in the event of a crash. When you consider that US traffic deaths are the highest they've been in over a decade, despite the incredible technologies that have made driving safer, the need for all to buckle up should be apparent. To try to encourage more widespread use of seatbelts, GM is now reported to be making its 'Buckle to Drive' mode standard across a multitude of new 2022 vehicles.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

30 of the Most Affordable V8-Powered Cars and Trucks You Can Buy

The V8 engine has been available for cars for over 100 years, but we may be saying goodbye to them very soon. In a push to lessen the impact on the environment, most countries are looking to do away with gas-powered cars in general, shifting to electric-powered transportation. But gas-guzzling V8 engines are loved by car enthusiasts around the world, whether for the sound of a roaring American muscle car, the power behind a pickup truck, or high-pitched scream from an Italian supercar. There are still eight-cylinder cars available for the time being, so make sure you get one while you still can!
RetailCAR AND DRIVER

7 Things Not to Do at a Car Dealership

A lot of people will offer hints on what to do in the dealership when it comes time to buy a car. And tips on test driving, negotiation, and financing are valuable. But the path to a car purchase is so strewn with boulders that if you don’t watch your step, you can stub a toe or even break a leg, metaphorically speaking. Car buying can be such a complicated process that knowing what not to do in the dealership might be even more important than knowing what to do.
CarsCarscoops

10 Cool Vintage Muscle Cars That Aren’t The 1968 Dodge Charger

The highlight of Dodge’s recent announcement about its future EV-based performance cars was a glimpse of a black concept clearly inspired by the ’68-’70 Charger. With its σinister hidden headlights, recessed rear window, big-block engine options, and numerous TV and movie appearances, there’s probably no car from the original muscle car era that better encapsulates the spirit of Detroit muscle.
Carsthekatynews.com

How long will the vehicle inventory shortage last?

We all love cars. We love shopping for cars and we love selling cars. But if you have been in the market looking for a car, the past year or so, you would definitely have been shocked. Look at the market that was at the beginning of 2020 and look at the market now. Look how vastly they differ. Why is it so bad? Why are the prices so high? Why can’t you find your favorite GMC Sierra 1500 for a reasonable price? When will everything be normal? Are used car prices high too?
Buying CarsKTEN.com

The Top Cars and SUVs for Families in 2021 (Including Electric!)

Originally Posted On: https://redmountainfunding.co/blog/top-cars-suvs-for-families/. For a family living an on-the-go lifestyle, a car or SUV is so much more than just a means of people from one place to another. A family vehicle needs to be able to transport sports equipment and school projects, be a place that children can eat quick meals between school and extracurricular activities, a way to travel to visit Grandma and Grandpa and other relatives, and be capable of hauling bikes and other large equipment to different destinations. It is an understatement to say that the family vehicle has a lot of responsibilities, and this is why choosing the right car or SUV for your family is so important.

Comments / 0

Community Policy