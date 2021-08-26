Epic Games Announces Collaboration with TIME for 'March Through Time' Featuring MLK
TIME Studios has partnered with Epic Games to create an immersive Fortnite experience "to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." The experience was inspired by TIME's previous virtual reality project, "The March," which brought Dr. King's monumental "I Have A Dream" speech to the digital space. This is the first time the project will be brought to the gaming medium. The goal is to "enable the next generation to explore Dr. King’s historic impact in a new way," according to Tomi Omololu-Lange and Matthew O’Rourke, two executive producers for TIME Studios.www.dbltap.com
