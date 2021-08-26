The basics every golfer needs to know about golf shafts
Jonathan Wall, Managing Equipment Editor: If you're new to the game, just worry about shaft flex. There are a few shaft manufacturers who choose to use something other than SR, R, S, X, TX, to designate the flex on a driver or fairway wood shaft, but most use the same lettering. The SR (Senior) and R (Regular) flexes are geared for slower swing speeds and golfers who need help getting the ball airborne. As your game improves and you start to generate more speed, you'll likely find yourself in an S (Stiff) or XS (Extra Stiff) flex. The TX (Tour Extra Stiff) is the beefiest flex on the market and designed for the fastest swing speeds.
