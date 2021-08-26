Cancel
Cars

More Homeowners and Car Owners Alike Are Getting Solar Carports — Should You?

GreenMatters
GreenMatters
 4 days ago
Whether you drive an electric vehicle, a hybrid car, or if you simply want to supply your home with some beautiful renewable energy, installing a solar carport could be your next big move to lower your environmental impact. Not only does keeping massive solar panel next to your house supply you with clean energy, but it also provides some shade and protection for your car. That said, it may be worth installing one on your property.

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

