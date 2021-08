CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every now and again, a movie comes along that blends elements of sci-fi, noir, action, and romance, creating a remarkable (in terms of visuals and narrative) feature that appeals to all the senses. One of the most recent movies to do that is Reminiscence, Lisa Joy’s atmospheric and intricate story about a near-future detective stumbling through memories to find a missing woman who stole his heart and, potentially, something more.