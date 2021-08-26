Fearless at the Dentist: Seniors Don’t Have to Overpay for Dental Services
Dental care is one of the most difficult aspects of being on Medicare. Original Medicare does not cover dental services and most supplemental plans do not either. In fact, two-thirds of all people on Medicare do not have dental coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. In terms of cost, Medicare recipients who used dental services spent $874 on average in 2018, and one-fifth spent more than $1,000, according to the foundation.www.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
