Saratoga County Office For The Aging Announces New Free Dance Program
BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Office for the Aging announced a new, free program for Saratoga County residents, ages 55-and-over. “West Coast Swing, Mambo and More! Introduction to Social Dance from Lifetime Arts” is a six-week informative workshop that runs on Fridays from Sept. 10 – Oct. 15. Participants will learn Mambo, West Coast Swing, Waltz and Merengue. This course is held entirely online, via Zoom.www.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
