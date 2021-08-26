Kodiak cross country enters the 2021 season primed to make headlines

Since no Region III Cross Country Championship meet happened in 2020, Kodiak’s boys enter the 2021 season as defending champions. However, this team looks nothing like the 2019 version, as only one runner is left on the roster. That doesn’t mean Kodiak is in a rebuilding year. Far from it. The Bears — after being limited to time trials on The Rock last season — are paced by one of the state’s top runners and a solid supporting cast that has the coach giddy about the prospects of the upcoming campaign.