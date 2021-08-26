Yields down, but prices up for dungies

Ron Kavanaugh, permit holder for the Kodiak crabbing vessel Sylvia Star, is less than impressed with the dungeness crab season so far this year. Last year, fishermen caught more than 2.7 million pounds of dungies, compared to just over 1 million pounds so far this year, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. And, with only slightly more than two months left in a season that started May 1, this year’s yields are not likely to catch up, said Nathaniel Nichols, a Fish and Game area biologist who focuses on groundfish, shellfish and dive fisheries.