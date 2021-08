It seems like a long time since freezing winter weather impacted the production of the Ford F-150 in the first quarter of the year, but this event was not the first or the last time the best-selling truck ran into production issues. The semiconductor chip shortage has been creating more problems for Ford and the issue remains ongoing as the Blue Oval is once again halting the production of F-150 pickup. Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada and the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri will both pause production next week.