Degenerative Disc Disease Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by 2030 Owing to the Initiative by Key Companies such as DiscGenics, Spinal Simplicity, Bone Therapeutics, and Several Others

The global Spinal Fusion Devices Market is projected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. A rapidly rising global geriatric population will be a critical factor driving the growth of this market. According to the United Nations, around 16% of the world’s population will be over the age of 65 by 2050. In North America and Europe, close to 25% of the population will be aged. Aged people are highly vulnerable to various kinds of injuries and spinal cord injuries are one of the most common afflictions of old age. For instance, a study published in the Lancet journal showed that in the US, the average age of patients who suffered from spinal cord damage rose from 40 years to 50 years in just two decades. This shows that as geriatric population increases, the risk of spinal cord injuries also rises in tandem, thereby spiking the demand for spinal arthrodesis devices in the long-run.