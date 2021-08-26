Degenerative Disc Disease Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by 2030 Owing to the Initiative by Key Companies such as DiscGenics, Spinal Simplicity, Bone Therapeutics, and Several Others
As per the study conducted by Senglaub et al. 2018, 266 million individuals (3.63%) worldwide are diagnosed with lumbar degenerative spine disease (DSD) yearly and the highest estimated incidence was observed to be in Europe (5.7%; 5668 per 100 000). In the United States, nearly 80% of adults experience at...www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0