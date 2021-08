Former Brush High School basketball players gathered together on Sunday, August 15 to celebrate their coach Joe Edson at The Course Cafe at The Course at Petteys Park. Edson had an incredible tenure with the Beetdiggers as they went to the State Championship six times in seven years and won in 1965 and 1969. Edson had a final record of 124 wins and only 21 losses from 1963-1970.