“Experiential” is the new buzzword for the in-store shopping environment in 2021, and undoubtedly for years to come. With this in mind, Schnucks has partnered with point-of-decision storytelling platform Looma to create an experiential destination for adult beverages across some 100 stores chainwide. The partnership with Looma is the first of its kind for Schnucks. This month, tablets designed for storytelling were installed in the beer and wine departments of 89 Schnucks stores.