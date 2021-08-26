Cancel
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Inland Flagler by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Flagler and southeastern St. Johns Counties through 215 PM EDT At 122 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marineland, or 10 miles north of Palm Coast, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Saint Augustine, Hastings, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Vilano Beach, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach and Saint Augustine South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

