Auburn’s 2021 season opener is just days away, as the Bryan Harsin era is set to officially kick off Saturday night against Akron in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Last week, we took stock of Auburn’s 10 key transfer additions from the offseason and where each is expected to fit into the Tigers’ plans. Today, we’ll do the same for Auburn’s 14 true freshmen on both sides of the ball. Some are expected to be rotational pieces at key positions, while others could see the field on special teams or provide additional developmental depth for Auburn this fall. We’ll run through the team’s 2021 high school signees and examine which ones could have more prominent roles this season, and which are likely to redshirt while appearing in four games or fewer.