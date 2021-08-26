Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Apple Stock Could Double by 2025, Plenty of Growth Opportunities

Posted by 
MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investors are obsessed with Apple's stock forecast. They agree that Apple has been one of the best technology companies to invest in over the years. However, there's a debate about what the future holds. Investors want to know if they can still count on the iPhone maker to deliver the returns they have been used to. Some people argue that Apple has fully exploited its potential with no more room to grow. They expect the stock to stagnate in the coming years. Other people point out Apple’s track record of innovation prowess and expect more growth ahead as the company enters new businesses. So, where will Apple stock be in 2025?

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Stock#Led Apple#Ipo#Apple Watch#Nio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
iPad
Related
StocksMotley Fool

Peloton Stock Dips: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Peloton cut the price of its original bike by $400. Management says the more aggressive pricing strategy was an offensive move. The company is more focused on lifetime customer value than on upfront revenue from product sales. Shares of connected fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were slammed on Friday. The...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Unknown Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled Friday

Markets surged on the Fed's stance on monetary policy. Support.com got a huge boost unrelated to fundamental business factors. Other high-growth stocks are better bets for the long run. Markets moved sharply higher on Friday, as investors reacted favorably to positive comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is Just Getting Started

Axon has been a great growth stock for a decade, but it's still in its early innings. We're now seeing body cameras and cloud services hitting critical mass. What's next: expanding the moat, and growing revenue per user as Axon adds more services to the platform. Law enforcement may not...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Globalstar Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) soared on Monday after a respected analyst posited that the satellite services provider could partner with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Globalstar's stock price was up more than 60%. So what. Apple's newest iPhones, due out in September, will support satellite communications, according to...
StocksStreet.Com

Here's Where Apple and AMC Stock Could Be Headed Next

Stocks quotes in this article: AAPL, AMC, PFE, GME. What are the charts telling us right now about everyone's favorite stock, and everyone's favorite meme stock? Let's find outApple Apple (AAPL) broke out of a bullish double bottom pattern (solid curved lines) in early July (point A). The breakout point was $138. At the time, Apple's chart indicated that a pullback to that level would make an ideal...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Who Could Replace Tim Cook As Apple CEO Once He Retires?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook is “all but assured” to lead the iPhone maker until 2025, but long-time expert Mark Gurman said he is likely to make his exit soon after a key product category is introduced. What Happened: Gurman explored Apple’s succession plans in a newsletter over the...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s next watch

The Apple Watch completely changed wearable technology as we know it. Sure, there were smartwatches before the Apple Watch, but none were as impactful, influential, and well-implemented. The Apple Watch Series 6 was Apple’s best effort yet. Rumors indicate that Apple will take things to the next level with the Apple Watch Series 7. Traditionally, Apple launched a redesign for its iPhone and Apple Watch every three years. For the Apple Watch, this is the year. As a result, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to bring a number of changes. Excited for the Apple Watch Series 7? Or just want...
Businessidownloadblog.com

Tim Cook may remain CEO until Apple’s augmented reality gadgets launch

Tim Cook may not sign his resignation letter until Apple launches one major new-category product, likely the company’s heavily rumored head-worn gear and augmented reality glasses. STORY HIGHLIGHTS:. Bloomberg speculates when Cook’s run as Apple’s CEO might end. He may want to “stick around for one more major new product...
BusinessTom's Guide

Apple CEO Tim Cook may step down after one more 'big thing'

For Apple CEO Tim Cook's reportedly final trick, he's going to launch a whole new category for the company. Cook, who filled the shoes of the seemingly irreplaceable Steve Jobs, is expected within Apple to step down as soon as four years from now, in 2025. This comes to us...
TechnologyPosted by
MarketRealist

Forecast for Globalstar (GSAT) Stock Amid Rumored Apple Deal

Globalstar (GSAT) stock was trading sharply higher in the early price action on Aug. 30 amid reports that Apple could partner with the company to bring satellite communication to the iPhone 13. What’s the forecast for GSAT stock amid the rumored partnership with Apple?. Article continues below advertisement. GSAT has...
BusinessBenzinga

Here Is What Apple CEO Tim Cook Plans To Do Before Stepping Down

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has been leading the tech giant for the last ten years, and a report suggests he "probably" won't be with the company in another ten years' time. What Happened: The Apple Insider has reported, quoting Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, that Apple...
Cell Phonesstarkinsider.com

Trendspotting: Apple iPhone growth outpacing Android

A new report by IDC says that smartphone shipment growth is expected to bounce back from the pandemic hit in 2020, and grow overall by 7.4%. Total shipments worldwide are estimated at 1.3 billion units according to the analyst firm. With 14% growth predicted this year, Apple is outpacing the...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

After a decade on the job, Apple CEO Tim Cook receives a $750 million bonus.

After a decade on the job, Apple CEO Tim Cook receives a $750 million bonus. After a decade on the job, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to get a sizable bonus from the world’s most valuable firm. Cook will receive a $750 million bonus after purchasing and selling more than 5 million shares of the business, according to a regulatory document filed on Thursday.
StocksFXStreet.com

Apple Stock Price and Forecast: Will Apple stock fall?

Apple stock trades lightly on Thursday as Jackson Hole event awaited. AAPL closes below $150 again at $147.57, down slightly on the day. Jackson Hole symposium is due at 1500GMT/1000EST. Apple stock once again had a pretty calm day on Thursday as the market awaits some guidance from the Fed...
StocksEntrepreneur

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Apple Stock Worth $750 Million

According to an SEC filing posted by Apple Thursday, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, got more than 5 million shares of Apple stock this week. He sold most of the stock for over $750 million. When Cook took over as CEO of Apple 10 years ago, he received a compensation...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Could a Short Squeeze Be in the Cards for SoFi Stock?

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock fell after the company missed second-quarter EPS expectations. Then, in the past week, the stock rebounded, rising nearly 8 percent. That has left investors eager to know SoFi's stock forecast, and whether it could be Redditors' next short squeeze target. Article continues below advertisement. SoFi stock...
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

What Jackson Hole Could Mean For Apple Stock

The week of August 23 will likely prove to be an important one in the markets. Starting on Thursday, central bank leaders from around the world will meet virtually to talk about monetary policy during a traditional event often referred to simply as “Jackson Hole”. Today, the Apple Maven discusses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy