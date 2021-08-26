Apple Stock Could Double by 2025, Plenty of Growth Opportunities

Investors are obsessed with Apple's stock forecast. They agree that Apple has been one of the best technology companies to invest in over the years. However, there's a debate about what the future holds. Investors want to know if they can still count on the iPhone maker to deliver the returns they have been used to. Some people argue that Apple has fully exploited its potential with no more room to grow. They expect the stock to stagnate in the coming years. Other people point out Apple’s track record of innovation prowess and expect more growth ahead as the company enters new businesses. So, where will Apple stock be in 2025?