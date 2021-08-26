The State of the Phillies after .500 episodes of Hittin’ Season

After a series against the reeling Padres that should have been - but definitely was not - a sweep for the Phillies, they’ll return home to take on a team that is not reeling. At first, that seems like bad news for the Phillies, but keep in mind that this is a team that swept the first place Brewers, and were swept by the last place Diamondbacks. I’m more convinced than ever that the Phillies quality of play simply ebbs and flows throughout the season, and the quality of the opponent isn’t all that important when it comes to them winning or losing.